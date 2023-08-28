Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 28th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 28th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Olivia is a young female Doberman Pinscher mix. She is fully vetted, shots updated and spayed. This sweet girl has been waiting for her forever family! Olivia is spayed so she can go home the same day. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Doritos & Birna are young female Domestic Shorthair kittens. They are both fully vetted with current shots. They will be spayed before heading to their new homes.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Pepper is a young male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained, and good with children, dogs, and other cats. He is quite mysterious and very comical once he settles into his new home. He is full of love, very curious, and never late for snacks! He enjoys finding his special spot and sleeping in the sunlight.

Pepper can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FB or https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Patches is a young female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is playful, smart and curious. She is fully vetted, litter trained, dewormed, FELV/FIV negative, on flea preventatives, and spayed. Good with other cats and dogs. She enjoys being petted but not cuddled and held at this time, but with love and patience, this may change.

Patches can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is still waiting for her forever family to come find her! She is a young Labrador Retriever mix, fully vetted, spayed, and does well with other dogs. She would love to have a family that will help channel her energy (she is still a young girl) with hikes, jogging, and any outdoor activities.

Being a Lab mix she would love any water activities too! Shamrock would do well with agility training and Barn hunts as well. This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hider is a mixed breed black and white pup. He is fully vetted, microchipped, and neutered. He does great with cats, dogs, and children. He is working on his house training and is catching on pretty well. Hider will need a home where his family will continue with positive reinforcement and training.

He is super sweet! Hider (and his siblings) can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sugar is a young female Mountain Cur mix. She is so friendly, affectionate, playful, and very smart. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and crate/house trained. She is good with other dogs and children. She loves running and playing with other dogs so she may enjoy a home with another dog who can keep up with her energy and playfulness.

You can find Sugar and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jordan is a 4-year-old male mixed breed. He is just the sweetest guy. Fully vetted, neutered, and is great with people. Loves adventures! Jordan is dog selective and will need to either be the ONLY dog in the home or at least the only BIG DOG. Possibly fine with smaller dogs. Set up a meet and greet!

If you are looking for that special new family member and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Gelato is a 4-month-old female domestic shorthair kitten. She is very curious, playful and loves all kinds of toys. She is an energetic little gal who enjoys the company of other cats.

Gelato has been exposed to calm, friendly dogs and has done fine. Gelato would love to have another playful buddy in her new home and she loves being held. She is full of personality and will make a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Neeko & Bella are a sweet, loyal, loving BONDED pair of Chihuahuas. Please note they will need to be adopted together. They are fully vetted, will use a pee-pad indoors, and do go outside as well.

They are fully vetted, spayed, and neutered and get along with large and small dogs. They are a quiet pair, very loving, and are looking for their forever family. They would be perfect for someone retired or at least home a lot.



For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Georgia is a female 8-week-old Lab mix puppy! She is one of the remaining pups from the Centennial litter! Miss Georgia is one of the more adventurous pups! She is always on the move!! She enjoys playing with her siblings and exploring her environment. All the remaining pups got to go outside to play and are really showing their personalities!

She is set to get her vaccinations, all preventatives, and microchip in preparation for Adoption day, August 27th! Her adoption fees come with a free training evaluation and free online Fundamentals Course @ Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Georgia and the rest of the litter you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/georgia or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Hashori is a female 13-week-old (possible) hound mix. She is one of the several pups recently rescued near Port Royal. Hashori is the biggest of her siblings currently weighing in at 30 pounds. She is fully vetted, has had 3 rounds of shots and rabies, and on HW prevention. When her adopters get her spayed they are reimbursed 50.00 from her adoption fee.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family and want more information on Hashori and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com