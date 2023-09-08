TACP Announces Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell as new District 9 Director

Nashville, TN – The 2023/2024 Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) Board of Directors were recently sworn in at their 53rd Annual Training Conference held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Chief David Crockarell with the Clarksville Police Department is now the District 9 Director which consists of Benton County, Dickson County, Henry County, Humphreys County, Houston County, Montgomery County, and Stewart County.

Chief David Crockarell has been leading the Clarksville Police Department since July 2020.

He joined the Clarksville Police Department in 1995 as a patrolman and steadily rose through the ranks as an investigator, and later as a patrol sergeant for seven years. In 2006 he was promoted to Tactical Unit Commander. He achieved the rank of lieutenant in 2008 and served as Training Director through

2011.

Promoted again to captain, Crockarell served as District One Commander from 2011 to 2017 and as Special Operations Commander in 2017 and 2018. In August 2018, Crockarell was promoted to Operational Deputy Chief, in command of all Policing Districts, the Special Operations Unit, the Traffic and Special Events Unit and the Community Relations Unit.