Riverfest Saturday Night: A Country Music Extravaganza with Ryan Griffin, Tyler Rich, and Little Texas

Clarksville, TN – The Saturday night stage at Clarksville’s Riverfest was ablaze with the fiery sounds of country music. On the Publix Stage, three outstanding artists, Ryan Griffin, Tyler Rich, and Little Texas, took the audience on a musical journey that left them craving for more.

The evening commenced at 8:45pm with Ryan Griffin, a remarkable artist hailing from Red Street Records. Griffin’s reputation for his honest voice and fearless attitude preceded him as he stepped onto the stage. With roots in a farm upbringing that instilled the values of hard work and determination, Griffin’s passion for country music led him to Nashville at the young age of seventeen.

His journey has been nothing short of remarkable, having co-written chart-topping hits like “Dibs” and shared stages with acclaimed acts such as Lady A and Old Dominion. As Red Street Country’s flagship artist, Griffin’s music has garnered millions of streams and critical acclaim. The crowd was treated to his latest single “Heart to Break” and a collection of songs that resonated deeply.

Following Griffin’s electrifying performance, Nashville-rooted Tyler Rich took the stage at 9:45pm. Rich’s unique blend of Northern California roots and eclectic musical influences brought a refreshing energy to Riverfest.

With nearly half a billion global streams and three No. 1 hits on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Rich’s music speaks to universal emotions of acceptance and devotion. His latest release, the “I KNOW YOU DO EP,” showcased his versatile songwriting and heartfelt performances. Collaborations with renowned artists like Marie-Mai have further cemented his reputation as a rising star.

Rich’s performance was an emotional journey, with relatable songs and spirited tunes that had the audience dancing and singing along.

Closing out the night with a nostalgic touch, the legendary band Little Texas commanded the stage at 10:45pm. With a legacy spanning over three decades, this vocal powerhouse has been a mainstay in the country music scene.

Known for their intricate harmonies and iconic hits, Little Texas has amassed an impressive catalog of chart-toppers, including “God Blessed Texas” and “What Might Have Been.” The band’s enduring presence and dynamic performances continue to captivate audiences, making their appearance at Riverfest a true musical journey.

As the final notes of their performance echoed through the night, the crowd erupted in applause, savoring the memories of a spectacular evening of country music.

If you missed Saturday night’s musical extravaganza, don’t worry. The Riverfest excitement continues on Sunday with Clarksville’s very own Haven Madison taking the stage as the final headliner. Her electrifying performance is scheduled for September 10th, on the Publix Stage, at 5:00pm.



Don’t miss out on this sensational musical experience!

Photo Gallery