Indulge in Irresistible Delights at Clarksville’s Newest Sweet Haven, Nothing Bundt Cakes

Clarksville, TN – Brace yourself for an exquisite confectionery journey as Clarksville’s dessert scene gets a delightful upgrade with the opening of Nothing bundt Cakes at 2300 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Located in the heart of Clarksville, this charming bakery promises to be the go-to destination for cake enthusiasts and anyone seeking to sweeten their day.

Nothing bundt Cakes offers an array of scrumptious and visually captivating cakes that cater to every occasion and palate. Whether it’s a birthday bash, a heartfelt thank you, or a special event, this enchanting establishment has got your sweet cravings covered.

“I really love the bundt cakes here. I love it. I do. My favorite is the chocolate chocolate chip. I like the lemon and the red velvet as well,” said Marlana Bush.

The star of the show? Bundt cakes, of course! The assortment is awe-inspiring, boasting ten mouthwatering flavors, including Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon, Strawberries & Cream, Snickerdoodle, Confetti, Carrot, and Classic Vanilla. The featured flavor, a dynamic creation that evolves throughout the year, currently tantalizes taste buds with Lemon Raspberry’s zesty allure.

But the selection doesn’t stop there. With four different sizes available and a spectrum of decorative options, each cake becomes a personalized masterpiece. The Classic Bundt Cake reigns supreme, enriched with their signature cream cheese frosting and enhanced with handcrafted decorations, rendering every slice an experience to savor.

“I think these bundt cakes are really good. They are very moist and very flavorful. The icing on them really makes the cakes. It brings out the flavor more,” stated Betsy Conaster. “I recommend them to everyone.”

Lemon Raspberry and Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundt Cakes have won over local hearts, emerging as the top sellers in Clarksville. Red Velvet and Confetti, surprisingly, have also struck a chord with the community’s taste preferences.

For individual indulgence, Bundtlets offer a personal-sized delight, while Bundtinis® by the Dozen presents a box of twelve mini Bundt Cakes, perfect for sharing or savoring. The cakes themselves have earned acclaim for their divine moistness, rich flavors, and delectable icing.

“My boys were super excited to find out Nothing bundt Cakes is now in Clarksville. We come here almost every weekend for a cake. The only problem is picking out a flavor,” Candice Meek stated.

The craftsmanship extends beyond taste to aesthetics, with over sixty handcrafted cake designs that mirror the seasons and celebrations, ranging from birthdays to weddings, baby showers to anniversaries. Retail items like cake candles, balloons, and party packs further elevate the festivity.

“We bring joy to everyone that we meet, everyone that walks through the doors,” stated Megan Hamilton, assistant manager. “It’s a delight to watch the customers leave with their purchase and a smile on their faces.”



Opened in February 2023, Nothing bundt Cakes has swiftly become a haven for both cake enthusiasts and event planners. The bakery caters to special events such as weddings, offering the option of two-tiered cakes in distinctive flavors paired with their signature drizzle frosting.

In a generous gesture, the bakery supports fundraising initiatives, extending an opportunity for groups, non-profits, and sports teams to raise funds through bundtlet sales. With attractive discounts, these fundraisers create a win-win scenario where the community can savor delectable cakes while contributing to worthy causes.

“This is a wonderful community to be a part of. We love to bring joy and make people smile. We do a lot of surprise and delight. You might order a plain cake, and we might surprise you when you open the box and have a little flag on there just from us. It’s really about connecting with people, and we just really are trying to get out in the community and just bring everybody joy,” exclaimed store manager Neenah McKinney.

Nothing bundt Cakes in Clarksville is open from Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 7:00pm, Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm-5:00pm. Nestled at 2300 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite C, this dessert haven is ready to transform ordinary moments into sweet celebrations.

For inquiries, call 931.263.1892 or reach out via email at clarksville-tn-east@nothingbundtcakes.com. Get ready to elevate your dessert experience with Nothing bundt Cakes, where every slice is a slice of bliss.

Photo Gallery