APSU Soccer begins ASUN play against Bellarmine at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

Clarksville, TN – With the nonconference season now behind it, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team kicks off its second Atlantic Sun Conference campaign with a Thursday 6:00pm CT match against Bellarmine at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (2-5-1) is coming off a pair of losses to Southern Indiana and Ball State last week, and looks to end its two-match losing streak in its second meeting against Bellarmine (3-2-2). The Govs and Knights played to a scoreless draw in last season’s affair in Clarksville.

Aniyah Mack continues to lead the APSU Govs in scoring this season, as the Cincinnati, Ohio native has posted a team-best six points on three goals to begin her collegiate career. She also is one of six Govs who found the back of the net in nonconference play.

Katie Bahn has tallied 34 saves in eight starts between the pipes for APSU this season, while freshman Lauryn Berry has come in in relief, posting a pair of saves in 54 minutes of action.

After recording a Division I-high nine draws last season, the Knights tripled their win total from a season ago and have already surpassed their goals from seven to nine.

School Spirit Knight & Clarksville’s Hometown Team

It may not be a Friday match, but you can still wear red and cheer on Clarksville’s Hometown Team alongside the Governors Own Marching Band and Cheer Team during Thursday’s match.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Paul Babba | 4-9-11 at Bellarmine (2nd Season) | 22-73-17 all-time (8th Season)

2023 Record: 3-2-2 (0-0-0 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After playing to a 3-3 draw against Northern Kentucky in their season opener and dropping a 3-0 decision to IUPUI in the following match, the Knights rallied for three-straight wins against Indianapolis, Evansville, and Chicago State. Bellarmine then drew with Morehead State 1-1 – who the Govs defeated 2-1 on September 3rd –before falling to No. 21 Xavier, Sunday.

2022 Record: 1-7-9 (1-4-5 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: After finishing 11th in the ASUN standings last season, the Knights failed to make the postseason and had their 2022 campaign come to an end following a 0-0 draw at North Florida on October 22nd.

All-Time Series: 0-0-1

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University and Bellarmine played to a scoreless draw on September 29th, 2022, in the only previous meeting between the two teams. Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion earned her fifth clean sheet of the season, while Alec Baumgart and Anna McPhie paced the APSU Govs with a pair of shots. APSU held the Knights to three shots, while tallying 10 of their own.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University begins its second Atlantic Sun Conference campaign against Bellarmine.

The Govs and Knights played to a scoreless draw last season.

Austin Peay State University looks to end a two-match losing streak in Thursday’s affair.

APSU is 2-1 at home this season, having won two-straight on its home pitch.

Aniyah Mack leads Austin Peay State University with three goals and six points this season.

Mack had a three-match goalscoring streak from August 27th to September 3rd.

Mack is one of six goalscorers this season.

Lindsey McMahon leads Austin Peay State University with two assists this season.

Lindsey McMahon has started all 43 games of her career. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has played all 90 minutes in 34 of her last 35 appearances, including 21-straight dating back to last season.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok (@GovsWSOC), and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team begins another extended road trip this weekend when they travel to Richmond, Kentucky to face longtime rival, Eastern Kentucky, on Sunday 12:00pm CT contest against the Colonels.

Following their weekend tilt against EKU, the APSU Govs travel make their first of two trips to the Sunshine State, beginning with a September 21st 6:00pm CT match against Jacksonville before wrapping up the road trip at North Florida, September 24th.