Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf tied for Eighth at Grover Page Classic

Jackson, TN – After shooting a 299 in the first round, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team bounced back with a seven-under 281 in the second round to pick up three spots on the leaderboard at UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, Monday, and finish the day tied for eighth at the Jackson Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is tied with Murray State with a score of four-over 580 through 36 holes at the par-72, 6,849-yard track. The Governors are one shot behind seventh-place Samford and are 11 strokes behind Belmont and Tennessee Tech, who are tied for fifth place. Missouri State’s Hampus Wijkstrom holds the individual lead after shooting a 12-under 132 through 36 holes.

Daniel Love leads the APSU Governors through 36 holes after carding a four-over 76 in the first round and a five-under 67 in the second round. Love carded seven birdies and an eagle in the first two rounds, he is tied for 16th with a two-round score of 143.

After shooting a three-under 69 in the first round, Logan Spurrier carded a second-round 78 to finish the day tied for 23rd with a score of 144. Spurrier had five birdies in the first round and followed that with three more birdies in the second round.

Reece Britt and Seth Smith are tied for 54th place with a score of 148 after both shot a five-over 77 in the first round and one-under 71 in the second round. Britt carded two birdies in the first round before posting four birdies and an eagle in the second round. Smith recorded a trio of birdies in the first round before carding five birdies in the second round.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Jakob Falk Schollert shot a five-over 77 and an even-par 72 to close the day tied for 61st with a score of 149. Falk Schollert carded six birdies in the second round; he is tied for eighth in the field and leads the Govs with nine birdies in the tournament.

Playing as an individual, Payne Elkins shot a one-over 71 in the first round and a three-over 75 in the second round to finish tied for 38th with a score of 146. Elkins eagled the par-five fifth in both rounds, he leads the Governors and is tied for second in the field with a pair of eagles.

Michael Long also made his collegiate debut while playing as an individual; he is tied for 81st with a score of 155. Long shot a three-over 75 in the first round and carded an 80 in the second round with a pair of birdies in each round he played.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Murray State and Samford for the final round of the Grover Page Classic, which begins Tuesday with an 8:15am shotgun start. Golfstat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.