APSU to hold new Medical Assisting Certification Course

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Professional and Workforce Development Center has announced a new healthcare certification course in medical assisting starting this fall.

The program is scheduled to begin on November 7th, 2023, and will continue through February 27th, 2024, with classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Students in the program must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma or GED equivalency.

By completing the course, students will learn the skills necessary to become professional medical assistants dedicated to patient care management and receive a National Healthcare Association’s Medical Assistant Certification (CCMA).

A CCMA equips entry-level medical assistants to help physicians with examinations and treatments, take medical histories, perform select diagnostic tests, sterilize instruments and supplies, assist with minor surgery, and administer medications. APSU’s medical assisting certification course aims to prepare competent entry-level medical assistants in the cognitive (knowledge), psychomotor (skills), and affective (behavior) learning domains.

This program does not qualify for federal financial aid. However, it is eligible for assistance through the state-funded Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant and MyCAA military spouse benefits. Students interested in the WIOA program should reach out to the American Job Center at Workforce Essentials to see if they qualify.

The Professional & Workforce Development Center is an Austin Peay State University division offering non-credit courses that do not require students to be enrolled in the University path. Courses include certification-style courses such as Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), American Sign Language, and other Career and Workforce Certifications.

For more information on the APSU Professional & Workforce Development Center, contact pro-work-center@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816, or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education.