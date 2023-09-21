Montgomery County’s Tourism Contributes $371,351,700 in Travel Spending for 2022

Clarksville, TN – The 2022 Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report reveals tourism in Montgomery County generated $371,351,700 in domestic visitor spending, a 9% increase from 2021.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development released the new data at the industry’s annual Governor’s Conference in Knoxville, and celebrated growth across all 95 Tennessee counties.

“By keeping a close eye on lodging tax revenue, we knew that travel spending in 2022 was strong,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman Jerry Allbert. “We are always thrilled to see the quantified results that show our product and promotions are hitting the mark. Clarksville truly does appeal to a wide variety of travelers, and we’re going to keep telling our story and inviting people to experience all that we have to offer here in Clarksville-Montgomery County.”

“Tennessee is thriving as tourism continues to soar, from our large cities to small towns,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Our industry’s hard work is paying off with record levels of visitor spending and significantly outpacing inflation. It is our privilege to showcase these numbers and express our gratitude to our partners, attractions, elected leaders, and visitors who made a record year for Tennessee.”

By The Numbers

Visitor spending in Montgomery County generated $37,609,500 in state and local tax revenue.

If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each Montgomery County household would pay $486 more in state and local taxes.

Visitor spending also supported 3,639 jobs in Montgomery County.

Tax dollars generated by tourism support important public services like education, health and safety. Statewide, Tennessee tourism generated $29 billion in direct visitor spending and saw 141 million visitors to the state in 2022.

The 2022 Economic Impact on Travel Report includes county snapshots, comprehensive models of the economic impact of spending by industry, and an online interactive dashboard for the latest state and county information.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.