Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis picks up win against Southeast Missouri at APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis earned seven wins on Saturday’s second day of the APSU Fall Tournament at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Governors played a pair of dual-styled matches against Alabama-Birmingham and Southeast Missouri in the second of its three-day home tournament, with a pair of wins against UAB and five against SEMO.
After dropping its three doubles matches against the Blazers, Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen earned singles wins against UAB, with Leder’s win coming in a pair of straight sets and Bohlen coming back to win her 10-point tiebreaker, 10-8.
APSU won 2-of-3 doubles matches against a longtime rival in SEMO, with Leder and Denise Torrealba pairing together for a 6-3 victory and Sophia Baranov and Asia Fontana cruising to a 6-3 victory as well.
Torrealba then earned the APSU Govs’ first singles win against the Redhawks, winning 6-2, 6-1 for the straight-set victory. Bohlen finished her day in singles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory, while Fontana picked up the final win of the day in a double bagel, 6-0, 6-0 win against SEMO’s Maja Bajorek.
Day 2 Results
Austin Peay vs. Alabama-Birmingham
Doubles
- Sydney Clarke / Adela Waserbauerova def. Jana Leder / Sophia Baranov, 6-2
- Vanessa Mellynchuk / Mackenzie White def. Asia Fontana / Luca Bohlen, 6-1
- Annalisa Smith / Enya Ratkic def. Denise Torrealba / Ayden Kujawa, 6-1
Singles
- Jana Leder def. Adela Waserbauerova, 6-4, 6-4
- Sydney Clarke def. Denise Torrealba, 4-6, 6-2, 10-5
- Vanessa Mellynchuk def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8
- Luca Bohlen def. Annalisa Smith, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6
- Enya Ratkic def. Asia Fontana, 6-2, 6-3
- Mackenzie White def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4
Austin Peay vs. Southeast Missouri
Doubles
- Jana Leder / Denise Torrealba def. Juliette Talieu / Ewa Czapulak, 6-3
- Vivian Lai / Cosima Trinity Calinescu def. Luca Bohlen / Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-3
- Sophia Baranov / Asia Fontana def. Maja Bajorek / Lera Valeeva, 6-3
Singles
- Denise Torrealba def. Juliette Talieu, 6-2, 6-1
- Cosima Trinity Calinescu def. Sophia Baranov, 6-2, 6-3
- Luca Bohlen def. Ewa Czapulak, 6-4, 6-3
- Asia Fontana def. Maja Bajorek, 6-0, 6-0
- Vivian Lai def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-2, 6-3
- Lera Valeeva def. Ayden Kujawa, 6-1, 6-3
Day 1 Results
Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga
Doubles
- Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen def. Emma Peeler / Caroline Gibbens, 6-4
- Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Madeline Orlava / Emma Pedretti, 6-1
- Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana def. Margaret Manolache / Sanja Djurdjevic, 6-3
Singles
- Jana Leder def. Madeline Orlava, 6-2, 7-5
- Denise Torrealba def. Emma Pedretti, 6-1, 6-1
- Sophia Baranov def. Emma Peeler, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1
- Caroline Gibbens def. Luca Bohlen 6-0, 3-6, 10-8
- Asia Fontana def. Sanja Djurdjevic, 6-3, 6-4
- Margaret Manolache def. Ayden Kujawa, 6-3, 6-4
- Lera Valeeva (SEMO) def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-4, 5-7, 12-10
APSU Fall Tournament Schedule (Days 3)
Day Three Schedule (9:30am)
Austin Peay vs. Cumberland
Murray State vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Singles)
Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)
