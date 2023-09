APSU Women’s Tennis gets Seven Wins against Cumberland at APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned seven wins on the final day of the APSU Fall Tournament and finished with 21 total victories to conclude its home meet Sunday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors surrendered just one game in doubles against Cumberland, with the top pairings of Jana Leder and Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba and Luca Bohlen cruising to 6-0 wins. Sophia Baranov and Ayden Kujawa then picked up a convincing 6-1 victory to cap off the Govs in doubles. APSU finished their home tournament with six doubles wins in nine opportunities.

Austin Peay State University also allowed just six games in its four singles wins, with Asia Fontana picking up a double bagel, 6-0, 6-0, win against Juanita Medez. Baranov surrendered just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 win against CU’s Maria Arbelaez, while Torrealba picked up her second singles win of the fall in a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Yu-Hua Cheng wrapped up the APSU Govs’ wins with a 6-1, 6-2 performance against CU’s Kaede Hatano.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

With its first tournament of the fall behind it, the Austin Peay State University tennis team will travel to Conway, Arkansas, Friday-Saturday for the UCA Fall Tournament.

Day 3 Results

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland

Doubles

Singles

Day 2 Results

Austin Peay vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Doubles

Singles

Austin Peay vs. Southeast Missouri

Doubles

Singles

Day 1 Results

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

Singles

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2023 fall season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and on Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).