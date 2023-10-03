Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Jason Scorpio

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Jason Scorpio.

He was last seen on October 2nd, as he left for school from his residence on Twelve Oaks Boulevard.

Scorpio is 5′ 4″ tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Scorpio was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet S10.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.