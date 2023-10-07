Montgomery County Elected Officials Present to Clarksville Realtors for Clarksville Local Expert Certification Pilot Program

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County elected officials Julie Runyon, Register of Deeds, Erinne Hester, Assessor of Property, and Kimberly Wiggins, Trustee, recently presented on the order in which a transaction travels through their offices during a continuing education class for the Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) on October 4th, 2023, in the County Commission Chambers.

Runyon, who has over 20 years of experience as a real estate attorney, discussed the Register of Deeds Office mandates related to the new templates recently issued by the Tennessee Association of Realtors for real estate transactions. She also presented a new Land Alert service.

Hester, who is in her third term as Assessor of Property and previously worked as the County Director of Accounts and Budgets, highlighted the work of her office, including mapping and land records, new construction, and the annual assessment roll.

She also touched on the 2024 revaluation. Julie and Erinne explained how state requirements to record a document at the Register of Deeds Office differs from state requirements to transfer property ownership through the Assessor’s Office.

Wiggins spoke about tax freeze and relief programs in her second term as Trustee and has over 20 years of banking experience. She also informed the group that her team manages and invests hundreds of millions of dollars daily. The Trustee’s Office also collects wheel tax, audits every hotel/motel every year for hotel/motel tax, and collects and distributes sales tax.

“The CAR Professional Development Committee greatly appreciates the participation of Erinne Hester, Julie Runyon, and Kimberly Wiggins in our Pilot Program for the Clarksville Local Expert Certification (CLE). This Triumvirate shared their expertise with us and helped us – and hopefully many more realtors in the future – to better understand the process after a property has transferred ownership and subsequently better serve our clients. It is great to have elected officials in our community who are accessible and supportive of our business,” said Realtor Marion Jewell, who has served as President and Treasurer for the Clarksville Association of Realtors.

Jewell shared that Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, along with staff from City Parks and Recreation, Austin Peay State University President Dr. Michael Licari, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Director Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, and Director of the Regional Planning Commission Jeff Tyndall, also presented important information during the training.

For more information on the Montgomery County Assessor of Property, Register of Deeds, and Trustee offices, visit www.mcgtn.org/ under Elected Officials after clicking the Gov tab.