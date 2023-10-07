APSU Soccer travels to Stetson, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team concludes its two-match Florida road trip with a Sunday Atlantic Sun Conference match against Stetson at the Stetson Athletic Training Center in DeLand, Florida. The game starts at 12:00pm CT.

Austin Peay (5-9-1, 3-4 ASUN) dropped a 2-0 decision to Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday but still sit fifth in the ASUN standings with four matches remaining in the regular season. The Eagles scored a pair of goals in the final 24:05 of Thursday’s match to clinch the victory.

Stetson (1-11-2, 1-5-1 ASUN) fell in heartbreaking fashion in their last match against league-leading Lipscomb after allowing a goal in the final 36 seconds to drop the 1-0 decision.

Aniyah Mack leads the Govs and ranks fifth in the ASUN with five goals. A pair of the freshman forward’s scores have come on game-winners in ASUN play against Bellarmine on September 14th, and Jacksonville on September 21st.

The APSU Govs have been led defensively by junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn, who has started all 15 matches between the pipes, made 68 saves, and garners a .716 save percentage.

About the Stetson Hatters



Their Gaffer: Chris Begmann is in his fifth season as the Hatters’ gaffer, where he has accumulated a record of 16-52-8. In his career, Bergmann is 44-97-13 after spending four seasons at VMI

2023 Record: 1-11-2 (1-5-1 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: Stetson won their ASUN opener in a 1-0 decision against Jacksonville on September 14th, and played to a scoreless draw against Central 10 days later. SU has dropped three straight matches entering Sunday’s affair, with all being one-score decisions.

2022 Record: 6-11-1 (3-6-1 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: After winning three ASUN matches last season, Stetson failed to qualify for the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship, and had their 2022 campaign come to an end following a 6-1 loss at Kennesaw State on October 23rd.

All-Time Series: 1-0 Stetson | 1-0 Stetson in DeLand

Last Meeting: Lindsey McMahon netted her first-career goal, on October 13th, 2022 in DeLand; however, a trio of second-half scores by the Hatters resulted in a 3-1 SU victory.

About the Austin Peay State University Soccer Team



Our Gaffer: Kim McGowan is in her second season as the APSU Govs’ gaffer. She has gone 8-17-7 at the helm of the program and owns an all-time record of 42-49-12 between Olivet (2015-17), Thomas More (2017-18), and Austin Peay (2022-24)

2023 Record: 5-9-1 (2-4 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After finishing nonconference play 2-5-1, the APSU Govs split their six matches of ASUN play, but fell to FGCU in a 2-0 match during their previous match.

2022 Record: 3-9-6 (1-6-3 ASUN)

Pacing the Offense: Aniyah Mack leads the APSU Govs with five goals this season, which leads all ASUN freshmen and ranks fourth in the league. She has scored in five of the Govs’ last nine matches.

Our Keeper: Katie Bahn has started all 15 matches in the net this season with 936 minutes played. She has tallied 59 saves and owns a save percentage of .715.