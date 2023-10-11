61.8 F
Daniell Pitt is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Felony Theft, Felony Evading

Daniell Pitt
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On October 9th, 2023, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to 2724 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (TJMaxx) after a group of females were reported to be shoplifting items from the store.

A sergeant with the Clarksville Police Department approached one of the females in the parking lot, and she sprayed him with bear spray. They all fled the area in a black Dodge Avenger.

Daniell Pitt is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Felony Theft, Felony EvadingDetectives with CPD’s District 3 Criminal Investigations were assigned the case, and the vehicle was quickly located in Nashville. With the assistance of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the vehicle and one of the suspects were located and taken into custody in Nashville.

Makiya Givans
18-year-old Makiya Givans of Nashville is seen on video surveillance cameras at Dick’s and TJMaxx on October 9th, shoplifting; she was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on October 10th.

One of her accomplices, 25-year-old Daniell Pitt of Nashville, is also seen on video surveillance cameras as well as the sergeants’ body-worn camera.

Daniell Pitt is the individual who sprayed the sergeant in the face with the bear spray, and warrants have been taken out against Pitt.

She has warrants for the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a First Responder, Felony Theft, and Felony Evading. Her bond has been set at $75,000. Detectives believe that she has fled the Nashville area.

Daniell Pitt spraying bear spray
This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and detectives are working to identify the other suspects involved in this case. CPD is asking for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pitt to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 55371.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

