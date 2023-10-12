Barbara Ozenbaugh selected as New Executive Director for Gateway Chamber Orchestra

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra is thrilled to announce the appointment of Barbara Ozenbaugh, CAE, CMP, as its new Executive Director. With over two decades of extensive experience in nonprofit management, Barbara brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the orchestra into its next chapter of growth and success.

According to Summer Fuchs, the GCO’s outgoing Interim Executive Director, “Barbara’s strengths lie in her meticulous attention to detail, ability to foster cooperative relationships, talent for streamlining work processes, and prowess in event planning. Her comprehensive understanding of all aspects of nonprofit management makes her a valuable addition to the Gateway Chamber Orchestra team. I am confident that Barbara will be able to build upon the momentum the GCO team has built over the years.”

In addition to her impressive professional background, Barbara brings a deep appreciation for music to her role. Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s Music Director, Gregory Wolynec, expressed his enthusiasm for Barbara’s appointment, saying, “It’s truly a delight to welcome Barbara as our new Executive Director. It was so important that we bring on board someone with her extensive experience in nonprofit management and a genuine love for music. Her background as a musician, including her experiences as a flute player through college, add an important dimension to her leadership. I am confident her expertise will be instrumental in shaping the orchestra’s future.”

Before joining the Gateway Chamber Orchestra, Barbara founded Seaside Event & Non-Profit Management, specializing in non-profit management, hotel sourcing, and contract negotiations for her clients’ events. She was the Chapter Executive Director for Community Associations Institute in San Diego.

Barbara holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Management from San Diego State University. She is an active member of several professional associations, including the Senior Planner Independent Network (SPIN), Religious Conference Management Association, and the Tennessee Society of Association Executives (TSAE).

Barbara also brings with her a strong connection to the military community, as she hails from a military family. She is the proud daughter of a former U.S. Navy sailor, the wife of a retired Marine, and a proud mother of a son currently serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Barbara noted that she “Is excited to serve in this capacity for the GCO and is looking forward to bringing her love of music and non-profit experience to help the orchestra grow and flourish, both in Clarksville and abroad.”

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra is excited to welcome Barbara Ozenbaugh as its new Executive Director and is confident that her expertise and leadership will contribute significantly to the orchestra’s continued success.

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: info@gatewaychamberorchestra.com

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally recognized American cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in Clarksville, TN.

The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008, and has grown into a classically modeled chamber orchestra composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the community.

Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com.