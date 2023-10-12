Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens latest Games

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens have developed a heated rivalry over the course of 26 all-time meetings since the series originated in 1996, highlighted by five fiercely contested postseason contests—most recently a 20-13 Ravens wild-card victory on January 10th, 2021.

No team has faced the Titans/Oilers more in postseason history than the Ravens, despite the first such matchup not occurring until January 2001. Including all regular season and postseason games, the series is tied 13-13.

The two teams played together in the AFC Central Division for six seasons after the Ravens relocated to Baltimore from Cleveland in 1996.

Realignment in the league in 2002 took the Titans to the AFC South and the Ravens to the AFC North, ending their twice-yearly meetings. In the 13 games since realignment, the Titans lead 7-6.

The Ravens last visited Tennessee in the regular season on October 14th, 2018, and handed the Titans a 21-0 defeat. It marked the first and only time the Titans have been shut out at Nissan Stadium.

The next time they clashed was January 11th, 2020, when the Titans went to M&T Bank Stadium for a divisional playoff game and came away with a 28-12 victory over the No. 1 seed Ravens. Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards in the contest.

In a rematch on November 22nd, 2020, the Titans traveled to Baltimore again and took the game to overtime. Tied 24-24, Henry ran for a game-ending, 29-yard touchdown to provide a 30-24 win.

Then, following the 2020 regular season, the Ravens visited Nissan Stadium and rode Lamar Jackson’s 136 rushing yards to a 20-13 win in the first round of the playoffs. It was the fifth time in five Titans-Ravens postseason games that the road team prevailed.

The Tennessee Titans controlled the majority of the outcomes for the first five years of the series, winning six out of their first nine games. Then, in 2000, the Ravens stole the momentum. Despite owning the NFL’s best record at 13-3, the Titans lost to the Ravens at home in the regular season—the Titans’ first-ever loss at Nissan Stadium—and then again in a divisional playoff game the same year. The playoff win launched the Ravens to their eventual Super Bowl XXXV Championship.

The Ravens went on to win a total of five consecutive games over the Titans until the 2003 playoffs, when the Titans won at Baltimore in a wild-card playoff game on a 46-yard Gary Anderson field goal in the final minute of play.

Five years later at Nissan Stadium, the two clubs met again in the playoffs, this time in the 2008 divisional round. Matt Stover’s 43-yard field goal with less than a minute on the clock provided the Ravens a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Titans.

Most Recent Games

2018 Week 6 • Oct. 14, 2018 • RAVENS 21 at Titans 0

The Tennessee Titans suffered their first shutout defeat at Nissan Stadium and their first shutout defeat overall since November 28th, 2010, at Houston. The Ravens defense records 11 sacks, finishing one sack shy of the NFL record.

The Ravens converted 12 of their 17 third-down attempts, including eight of nine attempts in the first half. Joe Flacco passes for 238 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Collins rushes for 54 yards and two scores for Baltimore.

2019 Divisional Round • Jan. 11, 2020 • TITANS 28 at Ravens 12

The Tennessee Titans never trailed after scoring the game’s first 14 points, defeating the AFC’s No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens. Derrick Henry rushes for 195 yards on 30 carries, including a 66-yard run to set up a play in which he completes a three-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis.

The Titans’ defense produces three takeaways and four sacks of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who, despite the loss, passes for 365 yards and rushes for 143 yards. The Titans’ defense stops the Ravens four times on fourth down. Ryan Tannehill passes for two touchdowns and runs for one score.

2020 Week 11 • Nov. 22, 2020 • TITANS 30 at Ravens 24 (OT)

Derrick Henry’s 29-yard touchdown run lifts the Tennessee Titans to victory in overtime, capping his 133-yard rushing day (28 attempts). The Titans erased a 21-10 deficit in the second half. Ryan Tannehill throws touchdown passes to Jonnu Smith and A.J. Brown, the latter of which gives the Titans a fourth-quarter lead.

The Baltimore Ravens tie the game at 24-24 with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard field goal. The Ravens win the overtime coin toss, but the Titans defense forces a three-and-out to set the stage for the game-winning, 73-yard drive.

2020 Wild Card Round • Jan. 10, 2021 • RAVENS 20 at Titans 13

The Baltimore Ravens scored 17 consecutive points after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushes for 136 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown. The Ravens totaled 236 rushing yards while limiting the Titans to 51 yards on the ground, including 18 carries for 40 yards by Derrick Henry.

Ryan Tannehill passes for 165 yards and a touchdown to A.J. Brown (six receptions, 83 yards), but cornerback Marcus Peters intercepts Tannehill with less than two minutes remaining to help seal Baltimore’s victory.