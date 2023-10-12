Austin Peay State University hosts Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Veteran Reconnect Conference 2023 to empower Military Students

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently hosted the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s (THEC) Veteran Reconnect Conference 2023 after winning the event’s namesake grant for the third year in a row.

The University’s newly formed Military and Veterans Affairs Division (MVA) hosted this year’s conference from October 9th-10th. Through the MVA, APSU is dedicated to supporting active-duty service members, veterans, and their family members as they transition to civilian life and pursue their academic and career goals.

“The sponsors from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission were extremely pleased with the outcomes discovered over the last two days,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, APSU’s vice president of Military and Veterans Affairs. “They’re bringing back lots of great comments and suggestions from all the schools who attended to improve the lives of Tennessee’s veterans, service members, and their dependents.”

This year’s conference focused on “Maximizing the Military Experience for College Credits.” The agenda featured a wide range of sessions and activities aimed at providing essential information and guidance to support military-affiliated students. From prior learning assessment discussions to workforce development insights, the Veteran Reconnect Conference is designed to empower the higher education community with the tools they need to support military-affiliated students.

“I came to network with other higher education professionals and learn more about the PLA process,” said Dana Hunter, associate registrar at Belmont University. “Hearing from the student panel and workforce panel was a real highlight for me. Connections and resources are some of the things that student veterans are still seeking.”

Hunter said she hopes to take what she learned and work with faculty to help military students more effectively receive credit in their majors, rather than only earning elective credits.

“This was a great conference, and I really enjoyed connecting with other professionals around the area,” she said. “The opportunities for connection are going to continue well after the conference, which is great.”

More about the APSU Military and Veterans Affairs Division

Austin Peay State University’s Military and Veterans Affairs Division was formed in July 2023 to support the University’s long-standing commitment to promoting the success of military-affiliated students.

With a strong focus on inclusivity and community engagement, MVA continues to be a welcoming and supportive environment for active-duty service members, veterans and their families.