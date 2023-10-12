Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Autwain Boyd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Antwain Boyd.

He was last seen on October 9th around 8:30am at his Mills Drive, Ladd Drive residence, wearing a black shirt, yellow/black Nike Air Force One shoes, and a black/white checkered fanny pack over his shoulder.

Antwain is about 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. See attached photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Lucus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.