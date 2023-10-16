American Watercolor Society’s Artistry Shines in Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

Clarksville, TN – Through January 2nd, 2024, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center will display artwork from one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious art societies.

Since 1866, the American Watercolor Society (AWS) has worked to advance education and foster the appreciation of watercolor painting in America. Their annual exhibition is open to all artists working in water-soluble media: watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache, and egg tempera on paper.

Election to this Society as a Signature Member is one of the most sought-after honors in the painting world. AWS membership comprises many of the greatest names in painting throughout the Society’s history and includes (to name drop a few) the American impressionist Childe Hassam, regionalists Edward Hopper and Charles Burchfield, plus virtually every member of the important “California School” of watercolorists, and everyone in between, up to and including the late Andrew Wyeth.

“We stand a far distance from December 5th, 1866, the Society’s founding day,” said Antonio Masi, AWS President and himself an internationally celebrated artist. “And we know that the passage of time has validated our founders’ work and values.”

More than 1,100 artists from throughout the United States and 32 foreign countries submit their work to a panel of jurors chosen from Signature Members of the AWS. Of these submissions, 140 paintings were selected for the exhibition. Forty paintings from the show were selected during the Jury of Awards for the Traveling Exhibition, which has been touring museums and galleries across the country.

While inclusion in this exhibition is itself an honor, participants also compete for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals of Honor and 26 other awards and medals totaling nearly $45,000 in prize money.

The American Watercolor Society 156th Traveling Exhibition is on view through January 2nd in the Kimbrough Gallery at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org