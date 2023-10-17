APSU Men’s Golf comes in Ninth at Xavier Invitational

Cincinnati, OH – After shooting 299 in each of the first two rounds, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team fired a 292 to close the Xavier Invitational with its best round of the tournament Tuesday while posting a ninth-place finish in its final event of the fall season at Maketewah Country Club.

With a three-round score of 890, Austin Peay State University finished three shots behind eighth-place Morehead State and four shots behind seventh-place Butler. The Governors beat 10th-place Tennessee Tech by four strokes and were eight shots better than 11th-place High Point. Western Kentucky won the tournament by shooting an even-par 840 at the par-70, 6,992-yard track.

Jakob Falk Schollert carded a four-over 74 in the final round and finished in 29th with a score of 221. Logan Spurrier also posted a four-over 74 in the final round to finish tied for 30th with a score of 222.

Reece Britt and Daniel Love fired the best rounds of the day by a Governor, each shooting a two-over 72 in the third round. Britt picked up three spots on the leaderboard in the final round to finish tied for 36th with a score of 223 while Love gained seven spots on the field to finish tied for 57th with a score of 232.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Seth Smith shot an 83 and finished tied for 62nd with an aggregate score of 235.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf will get back on the course when it opens the spring campaign with the Battle of the Border against Murray State on February 10th at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The APSU Govs compete in their first tournament of the spring at Eastern Kentucky’s World Golf Village Collegiate at the King & Bear course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.