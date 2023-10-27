67.8 F
Austin Peay State University Cross Country heads to Percy Warner Park for ASUN Championship

Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams Return to Percy Warner Park for ASUN Championships. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's Cross CountryNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams are set for their second Atlantic Sun Cross Country Championship on Saturday, hosted by Lipscomb at Percy Warner Park.

This will be the APSU’s second trip to the Vaughns Gap course at Percy Warner Park, with the first coming at the Pretorius Invitational, which Trevecca hosted on September 16th. 

Ashley Doyle led the women’s team during their first race at Percy Warner. She has led the Governors in all four meets this season. The men’s last race at Percy Warner was in the middle of a downpour, with Jackson Fowler leading the way with a 44th-place finish.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University cross country team on X and Instagram(@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

