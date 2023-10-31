49.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University to hold Wild Card Game, Thursday
Sports

Austin Peay State University to hold Wild Card Game, Thursday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball Ready for Jam Packed Wild Card Game. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Fun for all, both on the field and off, is on tap when the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team closes its fall schedule with its second Wild Card Game, Thursday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Gates for Thursday’s event open at 4:30pm in time for fans to watch batting practice before the game. Pregame ceremonies begin at 6:00pm with special ceremonial first pitches.

The Governors will split into “Red” and “Black” teams for a seven-inning intersquad scrimmage followed by a Home Run Derby. Governors alumni Shawn Kelley and Garrett Martin will coach the two teams. Lineups and pitching staffs for the two teams will be announced on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook.

The Wild Card Game is a free event to the public, with Domino’s Pizza available to all fans while supplies last. Fans in attendance also will receive a free stress ball courtesy of Austin Peay Athletics. Kids of all ages can take advantage of the free face paint table and photo booth on the main concourse. The Austin Peay State University spirit teams will be in attendance to assist with special in-game events throughout the contest.

Fans unable to attend Thursday’s Wild Card Game can watch the free broadcast of the game on LetsGoPeay.com

Previous article
APSU Volleyball hits the road for matches against Lipscomb, North Florida
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online