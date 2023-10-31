Hopkinsville Community College to hold midday Christmas Jam on November 14th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a Christmas Jam entertainment event on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 from noon until 1:00pm in the Auditorium Building, Riley Lecture Hall.

HCC will kick off the holiday season with this free midday celebration. According to HCC Music Instructor Shari Thompson, singers, dancers, instrumentalists, poets, and painters are invited to participate.

Email sthompson0406@kctcs.edu to register to participate or for more information.

Join HCC for holiday fun, cookies, and hot chocolate. The event is free and open to all.

