Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf loses Battle of the Border to Murray State

Hopkinsville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team fell to Murray State, 8.0-5.0, in the Battle of the Border at Hopkinsville Country Club on Tuesday.

The Governors entered the Tuesday singles matches with a 3.5-2.5 advance. Still, the Racers quickly took the lead, with Payton Carter and Eliza Mae Kho knocking off Erica Scutt and Kady Foshaug, respectively, in the first two matches off the tee.

The APSU Govs got their first point when Maggie Glass halved her match with Emily Shimkus, but Murray State still led, 5.0-4.0.

The Racers clinched the match with wins over Jillian Breedlove, Kaley Campbell, and Ella Scherer. Austin Peay State University was able to score its lone full point in the final match of the day with Autumn Spencer beating Lauren Gilchrist, 3&1.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

With a successful fall season in the books, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will get back on the course when it tees off at Samford’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, March 4th-6th, at the Highlands Course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

Battle of the Border Singles Matches

Payton Carter def. Erica Scutt, 3&1

Eliza Mae Kho def. Kady Foshaug, 3&2

Maggie Glass vs. Emily Shimkus, Halved

McKenna Stahl def. Jillian Breedlove, 1Up

Patti Patterson def. Kaley Campbell, 3&1

Ella Scherer def. Abby Hirtzel, 2&1

Autumn Spencer def. Lauren Gilchrist, 3&1