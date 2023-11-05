Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hosts Trevecca to begin season

Austin Peay vs. Trevecca

Monday, November 6th, 2023 | 5:30pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team tips off its 63rd season with a Monday 5:30pm game against Trevecca for the first-ever regular-season game played on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors have won a program-record six-straight home openers dating back to the 2017-18 season. The APSU Govs also have won three of their last four season openers.

Austin Peay State University’s 2023-24 roster includes five returners and eight newcomers, seven of which are transfers. The five returners are highlighted by Preseason All-ASUN Team selection Shamarre Hale, who was the ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and Second Team All-ASUN selection last season. In her first year in Clarksville, Hale set the single-season program record with a 69.1 field-goal percentage.

Cur’Tiera Haywood was one of head coach Brittany Young‘s eight newcomer additions throughout the offseason. Haywood played four seasons at Quinnipiac and averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and had a 42.0 field-goal percentage.

In addition to the newcomers on the court, Young also added a trio of coaching staff members to the sideline. Delmar Carey, Peggy Knight, and Victoria Morris all join the staff as assistant coaches.

Broadcast Information

Radio: All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip.

WAPX 91.9 FM (Cater Mansfield– PxP)

Watch Live: All home and ASUN Conference matches this season will be aired on ESPN+.

ESPN+ (Alex Gould – PxP / Ethan Schmidt – Color)

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2023-24 APSU women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

About the Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Team



Austin Peay State University begins its 63rd season in Monday’s 5:30pm game against the Trojans.

The crowned jewel of Downtown Clarksville and the new state-of-the-art home of Governors men’s and women’s basketball, F&M Bank Arena hosts its first-ever APSU women’s basketball game against Trevecca on Monday.

The Governors are 27-20 all-time in home openers and have won their last six – which is the longest streak in program history.

Head coach Brittany Young returns for her third season in Clarksville after leading the Governors to a 17-12 record in 2022-23. Young needs just 10 victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons

Returning for the APSU Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Out of the eight newcomers, seven came from Division I programs. Those transfers include, Kaili Chamberlin, Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Tiya Douglas led the team last season with a total of 37 three-pointers. She made a season-high four three-pointers twice during Atlantic Sun Conference play last season, coming against Kennesaw State on January 5th, and Eastern Kentucky on February 4th.

Anala Nelson was the only player to start in all 29 games during her first season as a Gov. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The APSU Govs were picked to finish fourth in the coaches poll with 107 points. FGCU, who were last year’s regular season and tournament champions, was picked to repeat by the league’s coaches with 142 points and was followed by Lipscomb (128 points) and Eastern Kentucky (121 points).

The Governors have 19 winning seasons in program history, including four straight and two under Young in as many seasons.

About the Trevecca Trojans



2023 Record: 0-0 (0-0 GMAC)

2022 Record: 22-10 (15-5 GMAC)

2022 Season Result: Trevecca fell to Ashland 73-49 in the semifinals of the 2022 NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Tournament.

Returners/Newcomers: 6/9

Notable Returner: Keeley Carter averaged 17.9 points and made over 50 percent of her shots taken last season. Carter also was a Great Midwest Athletic Conference First Team selection and a GMAC All-Tournament Team member.

Notable Newcomer: Konnor Gambrell comes to Trevecca after spending three seasons with Huntington. Gambrell averaged 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game her senior season and earned All-Conference Second Team honors.

Series History

APSU leads the all-time series, 6-0. Austin Peay State University defeated Trevecca, 90-76, on November 28th, 2020, in the last meeting between the two teams.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Chattanooga at home for a November 10th 6:00pm matchup. Following this, the Governors play six straight road games before returning home to play Murray State, December 9th.