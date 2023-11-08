Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Smith to run for State Representative, District 68.

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Commissioner, Republican Joe Smith, proudly announces his candidacy for Tennessee State Representative, District 68.

Smith was first elected as County Commissioner in 2018 and has since been an outspoken conservative voice and one of the most efficient problem solvers on the Commission. He has led several successful efforts to improve the quality of life for Montgomery County residents, supporting ongoing capital improvements in the community, such as the Fredonia Community Center Renovation, the Weakley Park Purchase, the Rotary Park Nature Center, and Phase I of the Public Safety Training Complex.

All of this was achieved while maintaining a balanced budget and securing much needed pay increases for Montgomery County EMS employees. He currently serves on the Budget Committee, the Economic Development Council, the Regional Planning Commission, the Legislative Liaison Committee, and the Fire Protection Committee. Recently, he was appointed Mayor Pro Tem due to his demonstrated work ethic and dedication.

No stranger to hard work, Commissioner Smith grew up on a tobacco farm in Sango. After graduating from Clarksville High School in 2002, Joe answered the call to serve our great nation, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, where he deployed twice to combat during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 2007 and decided to move back to Clarksville to serve the community he loves so much.

Upon returning home, Joe was immediately hired by Clarksville Fire Rescue, where he served as a firefighter, an emergency medical responder, a hazardous materials technician, and a fireboat coxswain. Even with his busy schedule as a first responder, Joe found time to work in his family’s growing business. In 2021, he took charge full-time as the owner and operator of Jodi’s Cabinet Sales in Clarksville.

Joe is the son of Jeff Smith (Barbara Jo) and Jodi Vaughn (Darrell). He is married to the love of his life, Una Smith, who is a local realtor and office manager for the family business. They have been married for 11 years and live in their forever home in Fredonia, TN. Together, they have five children.

“It has been an honor to serve as your county commissioner for the last five years, and I look forward to taking the next step. I am committed to continuing the incredible legacy of retiring Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson by being a State Representative who serves the people of our amazing community at the state level. Together, we can keep Clarksville/Montgomery County moving in the right direction.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please email the campaign at Info@JoeForMoCo.com