Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to North Alabama in straight sets

On Senior night Austin Peay lost to North Alabama in 3 sets during ASUN action to end their season Saturday at the Dunn Center. (Robert Smith, APSU Athletics)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell to North Alabama in three sets (23-25, 14-25, 19-25) for its final season match on Saturday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (18-11, 4-12 ASUN) opened the first set on a 6-0 run, forcing a North Alabama (17-11, 9-7 ASUN) timeout. After the timeout, the Lions went on a 9-3 run to tie the set 9-9 and force a timeout by the Governors.

The remainder of the set went back and forth, seeing eight ties and three lead changes. The score was tied for the last time at 19-19. However, a 6-4 run from North Alabama ultimately gave it the first set.

The two teams went back and forth in the beginning of the first set. After being tied at 5-5, North Alabama went on a 14-4 run to take the lead by 10 points, forcing an Austin Peay  State University State University timeout. The Governors were unable to overcome the deficit, and the Lions won the second set 25-14.

North Alabama carried their momentum over to the final set of the game, winning wire-to-wire. Austin Peay State University battled back, cutting their deficit to as little as two, but could not catch the Lions.

Kelsey Mead led APSU with 22 assists, and Anna Rita led with seven kills.

