Tennessee Titans defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-23 in their last meeting

2019 Week 8: Titans 27, Buccaneers 23

Sunday, October 27th, 2019 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 8 of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won by a score of 27-23. Tennessee recovered two fumbles and recorded two interceptions to finish the contest plus-three in turnover margin.

Tampa Bay got on the board first on the team’s opening drive. Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston led his team on an eight-play, 71-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 22-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

On the next Tampa Bay possession, Winston fumbled the ball and DT Isaiah Mack recovered it to give Tennessee possession at the Tampa Bay 10-yard line. The Titans capitalized on the turnover, as QB Ryan Tannehill quickly connected with TE Jonnu Smith for a five-yard score and a 7-3 Tennessee lead.

Later in the first quarter, Tennessee forced another turnover and capitalized on the play. CB Malcolm Butler picked off Winston and returned the ball 23 yards to the Tampa Bay six-yard line. Tannehill hit WR Tajaé Sharpe in the end zone for a six-yard score and a 14-3 Titans lead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded on the ensuing drive, as the Tennessee Titans defense forced Tampa Bay to settle for a field goal after DT Jurrell Casey sacked Winston on third down. Buccaneers K Matt Gay converted a 48-yard attempt, 14-6 Tennessee.

In the second quarter, both Tampa Bay and Tennessee added a field goal each, as the score changed to 17-9. Later in the second stanza, Winston and Buccaneers WR Mike Evans combined on one drive for four catches for 82 yards with one touchdown, as Winston connected with Evans for a nine-yard score. Tampa Bay opted to attempt a two-point conversion and was unsuccessful, as they inched closer to the Titans, 17-15.

On the Titans opening drive of the second half, RB Derrick Henry fumbled the ball and Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves III recovered it. Tampa Bay capitalized on the turnover, as Winston hit Evans for a two-yard touchdown. The Buccaneers again attempted a two-point conversion and were successful this time as Winston threw a two-yard pass to Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin. Tampa Bay took the lead, 23-17. Later in the third quarter, Tennessee tacked on a 42-yard field goal to make it a 23-20 game.

Tannehill led the offense in the fourth quarter on a 12-play, 90-yard scoring drive.

J. Smith accounted for three catches for 41 yards, WR Adam Humphries had a 13-yard first-down reception, and Henry added a 15-yard first-down rush to help move the offense along. Ultimately, WR A.J. Brown caught an eight-yard touchdown for a 27-23 lead early in the quarter.

Finally, CB Logan Ryan intercepted Winston with 26 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Titans were looking to preserve the score. The fourth turnover of the day helped seal the Titans victory.