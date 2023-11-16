61.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 16th-20th, 2023

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – As the workweek concludes, Clarksville can anticipate a change in weather patterns. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers tonight, starting after 4:00am, with temperatures settling around 58°F.

Friday marks a notable shift, bringing in showers predominantly before noon, offering a high near 65°F. The south wind will transition to west-northwest, and precipitation could accumulate up to a tenth of an inch.

Friday night sees a diminishing chance of showers before 7:00pm, and the mercury drops to 38°F under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend paints a different picture, promising a sun-filled Saturday with a high of 55°F and a clear, chilly night at 31°F.

Sunday remains sunny but introduces a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Monday brings a heightened chance of showers, with a likely thunderstorm in the evening, making it a day to keep umbrellas handy.

Stay weather-wise, Clarksville.

