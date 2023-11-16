APSU Men’s Basketball faces UTEP in 2023 SoCal Challenge

Austin Peay (2-1) at UTEP (0-1)

Friday, November 15th, 2023 | 8:00pm

El Paso, TX | Don Haskins Center

Clarksville, TN – After a brief stop back in Clarksville to pick up its second home win in as many opportunities this season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team begins the longest road trip in program history with its first of three 2023 SoCal Challenge games with a Friday 8:00pm CT matchup against UTEP at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Austin Peay (2-1) is coming off a 79-52 Tuesday victory against Fisk at F&M Bank Arena. Freshman Dez White tied the freshman program record with seven three-pointers during his 26-point performance against the Bulldogs and DeMarcus Sharp became just the fourth player in Division I this season to tally three straight double-doubles in the victory.

Sharp’s stellar start to his APSU career has found him in the top 30 of numerous statistical categories across Division I basketball this season, as, in addition to his trio of double-doubles, he also ranks third in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (10.0), 19th in rebounds per game (33), 21st in rebounds per game (11.0), 24th in steals (nine), and 17th in minutes per game (37:08). Sharp’s double-doubles streak made him just the third Gov since current Chicago Bull Terry Taylor had a stretch of eight-straight double-doubles during the 2020-21 season.

Behind Sharp and White’s 15.7 and 14.0 points per game respectively, Ja’Monta Black paces the Govs’ arial assault – which ranks 45th in the country – with a league-leading 4.0 triples per night.

While the APSU Govs’ scoring has been a headline throughout the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign, their efficiency also has been a standout, as their 8.0 turnovers per game are the 13th-best mark in the country. Defensively, the Govs’ 63.7 points allowed per game lead the Atlantic Sun Conference, and their 10.3 steals per game are third in the conference and 40th nationally.

The Govs’ game against UTEP (3-0) is their first of a four-game, 12-day road trip, and begins its first day of its inaugural SoCal Challenge appearance.

The Governors and Miners matchup is the opening regional contest of the tournament. Following Thursday’s game the Govs face Tarleton State, Monday, and will then, with a win, would play the winner of the Cal State Bakersfield-Sacramento State game which will be decided prior to the Govs’ contest against the Texans at The Pavilion at JSerra San Juan Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, California.



All four possible matchups for APSU are first-time meetings.

TV: ESPN+ — Duke Keith (PxP) / Hooper Vinter (Color)

All APSU home games and ASUN Conference matchups will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. The link to the broadcast can be found at the top of this article.

Friday’s game is the third of seven first-time meetings for the Governors in nonconference play this season.

Austin Peay State University is 2-0 in first-time meetings in 2023-24, with wins against Life and Fisk.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 79-52 victory against Fisk, Tuesday at home.

Dez White scored a game and career-high 26 points on a freshman program record seven three-pointers.

DeMarcus Sharp recorded his third-straight double-double to open his APSU career against the Bulldogs.

Sharp has tallied 10 defensive rebounds alone through each of the season’s first three games, which ranks third in Division I entering Friday’s game.

Sharp ranks in the top 100 nationally in 10 different categories including double-doubles (fourth), defensive rebounds per game (10.0, third), rebounds per game (11.0, 21st), and minutes per game (37:08, 17th).

2023-24 Record: 3-0 (0-0 CUSA)

2022-23 Record: 14-18 (7-13 CUSA)

2022-23 Season Result: After entering the 2023 Conference USA as the No. 9 seed, the Miners had their season come to an end following a 73-67 loss to Western Kentucky in the tournament’s opening round.

Their Season So Far: UTEP is undefeated through the opening three games of the regula season. After picking up convincing wins which saw it score over 120 points against both McMurry and USAO, the Miners earned their latest win in an 89-76 victory against UCSB, Nov. 13.

Returning/Lost: 7/6

Notable Returner: UTEP returned its top scorer from a season ago in Tae Hardy, who averaged 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for the Miners in 2022-23.

Notable Newcomer: Zip Powell transferred to El Paso from Buffalo where he averaged 13.0 points per game. He currently is third on the Miners’ roster with 13.3 points per game, and also averaged 3.7 rebounds and assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 from deep, and 75.0 from the charity stripe.

Series History: First meeting

