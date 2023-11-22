APSU Men’s Basketball holds off Sacramento for 74-71 victory

San Juan Capistrano, CA – After trailing by nine at the half, the Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s DeMarcus Sharp and Sai Witt combined to outscore Sacramento State on their own throughout the final 20 minutes as the Governors claimed a 74-71 win in their 2023 SoCal Challenge finale against Sacramento State, Wednesday, at the Pavilion at JSerra.

19 points highlighted sharp’s season-high 33-point performance in the final 20 minutes alone. The Charleston, Missouri native’s scoring output is the most by a Governor since APSU alum and current Chicago Bull Terry Taylor had 38 points against Eastern Illinois January. 2021.

Witt, who made his first start for the red and white against Sacramento State, also enjoyed his season’s best performance, as he became the second Gov to record a double-double this season, joining Sharp’s three thus far. Witt’s 21 points are a new season high for the Lincoln University of Missouri transfer, while his 20-10 double-double is the second by a governor through the first six games of the season.

Sacramento State (1-5) made their first three shots of the game and maintained the lead through the first two-and-a-half minutes but, but a balanced attack out of the gate which featured scores by Sharp, Witt and Dez White saw the Govs take a 12-11 lead at the first media timeout with 14:32 remaining in the opening half.

After the timeout, the Hornets went on a 5-0 run spanning just 30 seconds following a jumper in the paint, which was then followed by a free throw, offensive rebound on the second’s miss and a three-pointer by CSUS’ Brandon Betson.

Sacramento State extended its lead to seven over the next four minutes off a trio of turnovers, but a dunk by Witt followed by back-to-back three-pointers by Ja’Monta Black cut the Govs’ deficit to 25-24 with 6:51 remaining. Despite the surge, the Hornets went on a 12-3 run to take a double-digit lead, and continued the momentum, taking a 44-35 lead at the break.

Entering Wednesday’s game, the APSU Govs had faced two double-digit halftime deficits with those coming in losses at George Mason and UTEP; however, this story would go on to have a different ending following the next 20 minutes.

Sharp led all scorers with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in the first half, while Witt was second on the team and third in the game with his nine points and game-high three offensive and five total rebounds.

Witt and Daniel Loos scored APSU’s first 11 points of the second half, as the APSU Govs erased a Hornets lead in the first 3:38 of the first half to tie the game at 47. While their lead was erased momentarily, the Hornets went on to regain and extend the lead to 56-52 with 12:08 remaining in regulation.

A perfect trip to the line and a driving layup by Dezi Jones again brought the contest to a stalemate until the APSU Govs took their first lead of the game with 9:51 remaining, following another pair of charity-stripe points by Sharp gave APSU its first lead since the opening five minutes of the afternoon.

From there, it was nearly all APSU Govs.

Sharp went on to score nine-straight points for APSU over the next five minutes as the Govs took a 67-64 lead into the final media timeout after an unblemished trip to line by Witt on his 11th drawn foul.

Sacramento State briefly retook a 69-68 lead with 2:46 remaining, but free baskets by Witt, followed by a step back jumper by Sharp gave APSU a 72-69 advantage with 49 seconds left.

After exchanging makes from the line, the Govs emerged victorious with a 74-71 win, the program’s first in California and first in as many meetings against Sacramento State.

The Difference

DeMarcus Sharp and Sai Witt. The duo combined for 54 points, while the Hornets’ top scorers of Zee Hamoda and Brandon Betson combined for 32 points.

Sharp went 4-for-8 from the field and 11-for-14 from the charity stripe in the second half, while Witt went 8-for-9 from the charity stripe with 12 points and six rebounds throughout the final 20 minutes.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes the longest road trip in program history with a Sunday 12:30pm CT game against Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina.