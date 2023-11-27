37.5 F
Barks & Brews: A Pawsitively Delightful Day of Canine Celebration in Clarksville

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Pet parents and dog lovers came out for Barks & Brews, an annual celebration of man’s best friends, and spent the day participating in things like the owner/dog look-alike contest and the Pooch Plunge: Hot Dog Edition.

There was a DJ, pet-friendly vendors, food trucks, and more on-site. Brandon Easton of The Elite at Sweet Home Realty spoke about the day’s activities. “We partner with Ruff Life Resort to host this event every year,” Easton said. “This is our third year. Turnout has been fantastic so far. It just keeps getting bigger every year.

“We have lots of indoor and outdoor activities, and 100% of the profits will be split between Caledonia Forest and the Montgomery County Angel Fund. We also have great beer from The Fallen Brewery and tons of items in our silent auction.”  

Photo Gallery

