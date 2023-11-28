Indulge in Decadence with Toasted Pie

Submitted by Alexandra Arnold

Clarksville, TN – Sink into the embrace of a dessert that tantalizes taste buds and elevates your palate. The Toasted Pie, a masterpiece of contrasting textures and flavors, marries the silkiness of cream cheese and whipped topping with the crunch of toasted almonds and coconut.

Nestled in a graham cracker crust and adorned with a caramel drizzle, this pie is a celebration of indulgence. Immerse yourself in each bite, savoring the symphony of creamy richness and delightful crunch. It’s not just a pie; it’s a culinary ode to decadence.

Toasted Pie

Ingredients:

1 8 oz. cream cheese

2 cups powdered sugar

8 oz. whipped topping

1 cup sliced almonds

1 cup sweetened coconut

1/2 stick butter

Carmel sauce for drizzle

Graham cracker crust

Directions:

Mix together almonds, coconut, and melted butter and spread onto a baking sheet.

Bake at 325 F until brown (about 15 minutes).

Cream together softened cream cheese and powdered sugar.

Fold in thawed whipped topping.

Put into crust and place in the fridge for firming.

Once the coconut and almond mixture is baked, let it cool.

Spread the mixture onto the top of the pie.

Drizzle caramel sauce over the top.

Refrigerate for at least an hour to let pie firm.

Serve and enjoy.

Total time: 30 min- 1 hr 30 min

Servings: 8