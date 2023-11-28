Tennessee Titans Gear Up for December Showdown against Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans (4-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

Sunday, December 3rd, 2023 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (4-7) play their second consecutive home game this week, welcoming the division-rival Indianapolis Colts (6-5) to Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on Sunday, December 3rd.

The Titans and Colts met in Indianapolis on October 8th for the first of their two annual matchups. The Colts won 23-16, and in doing so, they broke the Titans’ five-game winning streak in the series.

This Sunday, each team is expected to have a different starting quarterback from the one who opened the game on October 8th. Titans rookie Will Levis has been in the lineup for each of the past five weeks after Ryan Tannehill started the first six contests. For the Colts, veteran Gardner Minshew II has started ever since rookie Anthony Richardson was injured in the game against the Titans.

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, and on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analysts Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan, and reporter AJ Ross.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available on the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

About the Tennessee Titans

Following a three-game stretch of road games, the Tennessee Titans returned home last week to host the Carolina Panthers. They went into the matchup with wins in all three of their previous games at Nissan Stadium in 2023. Using two rushing touchdowns by Derrick Henry, they remained unbeaten in Tennessee, defeating the Panthers 17-10.

Six games remain on the Titans’ schedule, four of which will be played at home.

Against the Panthers, Henry totaled 76 yards on 18 carries. In the process, he moved into 17th place in NFL history with 84 career rushing touchdowns. He also reached the 9,000-yard career rushing mark (9,074), becoming the eighth player in NFL history to reach 9,000 rushing yards and 80 rushing touchdowns before celebrating his 30th birthday.

The other players to accomplish the feat were Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown, LaDainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson, and Marshall Faulk.



Levis completed 18 of 28 passes for 185 yards without throwing an interception. He was sacked one time, which was the lowest total for him through five starts. This week he can become the franchise’s fifth rookie quarterback to start at least six games.



The Titans defense produced four sacks and a turnover. Defensive lineman Denico Autry led the unit with two sacks, increasing his team-leading season total to eight sacks. Outside linebacker Arden Key notched a strip-sack, and on the play Jeffery Simmons recovered the fumble to set up a touchdown. Simmons also registered a sack.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are 11 games into a new era for the franchise. During the 2023 offseason, they hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach after Steichen helped the Eagles to an NFC title and an appearance in Super Bowl LVII. With Steichen as coordinator, the Eagles ranked third in total offense and third in scoring offense in 2022.

The Colts hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and won by a final score of 27-20. It was their third consecutive victory. Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and the Colts defense totaled six sacks.

With the win, the Jaguars kept pace in the AFC South race. The 8-3 Jacksonville Jaguars lead the division, while the Colts are tied with the Houston Texans (6-5) for second place.