Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Franklin Street area water outage, road closure for water valve replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 11:00pm for water valve replacement.

The following streets and roads will be included in the water outage.

Franklin Street (North First Street to North Third Street)

North Second Street (Strawberry Alley to Commerce Street)

Low water pressure may be possible for the vicinity during the work.

Franklin Street will be closed starting at 9:00pm from North First Street to North Third Street and traffic will be detoured to North First Street and North Third Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Tuesday—December 5th.

