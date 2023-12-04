APSU Men’s Basketball plays Midway at F&M Bank Arena, Tuesday

Austin Peay (3-6) vs. Midway (4-4)

Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team opens its first homestand of the season with a Tuesday 7:00pm game against Midway for its inaugural Coaches For Literacy Game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (3-6) looks to end a three-game losing streak in its first meeting against Midway (4-4). The Governors dropped a 69-65 decision at Tennessee State Saturday in Nashville. DeMarcus Sharp and Ja’Monta Black led the game with 19 points apiece, but the Govs could not overcome foul trouble to steal the win, as the Tigers outscored the Govs from the free throw line, 24-10.

One of the nation’s best scorers, Sharp is second in the ASUN and 18th nationally with 172 points this season. He also leads Division I with 165 field goal attempts and is second nationally with an ASUN-best 72 made baskets and fifth with 25 steals through nine games.

Black is sixth in the country with an ASUN-best 30 three-pointers, while ranking 15th with 3.3 triples per game.

Midway is the APSU Govs’ seventh and final first-time opponent this season. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back games against Brescia and Oakland City, after dropping three straight games – all exhibition contests – top Morehead State, Bellarmine, and Tennessee State.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN+ — Barry Gresham (PxP), Ethan Schmidt (Color)

All Austin Peay State University basketball home games, all ASUN contests, and select road games are broadcast on ESPN+. Broadcasts all begin at the top of the hour and feature a two-minute preview leading up to the game.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University plays its final game against a first-time opponent in Tuesday’s contest against Midway.

Austin Peay State University is 3-3 against first-time opponents this season, with wins against Life, Fisk, and Sacramento State.

DeMarcus Sharp leads APSU in points (172), rebounds (60), assists (48), steals, and field goals made (72) and attempted (165).

Sharp also leads the ASUN in field goals attempted – which also is the best mark in Division I – field goals made, defensive rebounds per game (6.4), and steals. Sharp’s 25 steals also rank fifth in Division I, while his 37:20 minutes per game pace the ASUN and rank 12th in Division I.

Shar has led the Govs in scoring seven times and in assists all nine games. He also has three of APSU’s four double-doubles.

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 this season when posting a higher field-goal percentage than the opponent.

The APSU Govs also are 2-0 when scoring more second-chance points and points in the paint than the opponent and 3-0 when registering more fast-break points.

DeMarcus Sharp, Ja’Monta Black, Dez White, Hansel Enmanuel, and Sai Witt have been the Govs’ starting five for two-straight games. The group is the fourth starting lineup this season.

About the Midway Eagles

Their Head Coach: Akeen Scott is in his first season as the Eagles’ head coach. He previously served as the head coach of his Alma Mater, Kentucky Christian, 2017-21.

2023-24 Record: 4-4 (0-0 RSC)

2022-23 Record: 16-12 (11-7 RSC)

2022-23 Season Result: The Eagles’ 2022-23 season came to an end following a 78-76 loss to Point Park in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference Championship quarterfinals.

Their Season So Far: The Eagles have split their eight non-exhibition games this season. After defeating Virginia of Lynchburg in their season opener, they dropped four-straight games against Campbellsville, Cumberlands (twice), and Georgetown, before ending their losing streak with a 114-93 win against Wilberforce on November 17th. Since defeating the Bulldogs, Midway has earned three-straight wins, coming against Brescia and Oakland City.

Notable Returner: After starting 47-of-48 games during his sophomore and junior seasons, Donnie Miller leads all Midway returners with 16.1 points per game. He also is shooting 41.4 and 44.4 percent from the field and three-point range, respectively.

Notable Newcomer: Jalen Cincore leads Midway with 18.3 points per game in eight starts. The Shawnee State transfer also is connecting at a 57.4 percent clip.

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



After the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball midweek contest against Midway, they’ll remain home and continue an 81-year-old rivaly against Murray State in a Saturday 6:15pm game against the Racers at F&M Bank Arena.