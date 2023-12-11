Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 11th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 11th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Cagney is a young female, possibly a Hound/Labrador mixed breed. Cagney is fully vetted and spayed, ready to go home with her new family. She will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Cagney will be a great hiking, jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Hugo is a male Domestic Long-haired cat. He is fully vetted, litter-trained, and neutered so he can go home the same day.

Find him at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Petunia is a 5 month old very chatty Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a very happy kitty who loves zooming around playing with her foster siblings. Petunia would love to be adopted with one of her siblings or have a playful cat buddy in her new home.

Petunia can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984 or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dutches is an 8-week-old female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, age-appropriate vaccinations, litter trained, spayed, FELV/FIV neg. and dewormed. She is super cuddly and friendly and does well with other cats/kittens.

For more information and application, contact Susan (CATS) at 931.305.8212, text, or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a super sweet, approximately 2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and does keep her kennel clean. Shamrock has a lot of energy and will need a family willing to keep her challenged and active. A fenced yard, a playmate able to keep up with her energy and lots of challenging toys will be ideal! She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving and even Barn hunts!!

Any events and activities that will keep Shamrock challenged and busy will be perfect. We can’t understand why she hasn’t found her forever people yet other than there is a syndrome /old wives tale out there called “Black Dog ” syndrome. In this day and age, as silly as it sounds, studies have shown black dogs linger longer and get passed over more often at adoption events than others.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with Shamrock (her excitement and energy is perfectly normal) and her coloring should not dissuade adopters looking for a wonderful companion to pass her over. This wonderful girl deserves a chance for her own family.



If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained! Copper has grown up around chickens, ducks, rabbits, cats, and other dogs. He would love to be on a ranch or farm helping you out! Room to run will be a huge plus for this active guy.

He is extremely high energy and will require an owner that has a lot of structure and can channel his energy in productive ways. He loves to please and to have a “job” and loves to play fetch. He can be around other dogs, but with his energy levels, he’s not everyone’s cup of tea so either as an only dog or with a very balanced, calm dog buddy in the home.

He needs slow introductions to new people and would thrive in a home with older children only and an active outdoor lifestyle.



Copper can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Martin is a male Hound mix puppy. He is gentle, playful, and smart! Fully vetted and will be neutered at the rescue vet. If you choose your own vet, they will reimburse you $50.00. He is house-trained with a doggie door. Martin is a bit skittish and will need a family willing to take the time and go slow with him. He is so smart, sits for treats and with time and patience will become his best self! He is good with other dogs, children and seems ok with cats.

You can find Martin and fill out an application at our website, www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jezebelle is a very dignified senior hound dog. Sadly, she has been in rescue far too long and wants her own forever family for Christmas. She is a very good girl, loves her people but prefers to be the only pet in the home. She’s fully vetted and spayed. She will make a great addition to your family.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Funfetti & Confetti are a 10-week-old male/female brother-sister Domestic shorthair duo. They can be separated or adopted together as a fun pair of kittens. Double the fun! Funfetti is the male, fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. He is more adventurous and will sit on your shoulder watching the world go by! Confetti is vetted, litter trained, and spayed and is a bit more subdued, loves affection and purrs non stop.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Sage is a young female Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is friendly, gentle, smart, playful, curious, and loves giving kisses. Sage is fully vetted and spayed. She is great with children and other dogs but unsure and very curious about cats. Sage will need a home with a fenced yard or a family committed to walking her daily and play dates to help her burn off that young pup’s energy. She will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of Sage’s journey and can be that special person for her and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Kosher & Claussen are 13-week-old Border Collie/Wirehaired Terrier mix pups. They are the remaining two from the wonderful Pickle Pup litter. They are fully vetted, age-appropriate vaccinations (will need 16-week shots at that time), microchipped, flea/tick prevention, neutered and will end up weighing about 20-25 pounds. They both are super playful, cuddly, friendly, curious and love playing with toys. Great with cats, kids and other dogs. These boys can be separated as they play well together but are not a bonded pair. Their adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training.

To complete an application and find out more about Kosher & Claussen you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/kosher or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Altiva & Chelle are 14-week-old female Lab mixes. These girls are a bonded pair. Preferably, a home together would be ideal, but they possibly can be separated. The rescue will give back $50.00 once each girl is spayed and will offer a reduced adoption fee of $300.00 ( usually $250.00 per pup) for both girls and $100.00. back once spayed if adopted together.

They are fully vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations and would be more comfortable with children 7 years old and up just due to their age and high energy. They do fine with other dogs but tend to play rough with cats at this time so maybe a cat-free home or a cat that is very dog savvy would be ok.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, want more information on Altiva & Chelle and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com