Monday, December 11, 2023
Montgomery County Offices to Close until Wednesday, December 13th

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN — Most Montgomery County Government Offices are closed Monday, December 11th, and Tuesday, December 12th, 2023.

Bi-County Solid Waste Management, the Highway Department, Public Safety offices, and several other Montgomery County offices will remain open and focused on recovery efforts.

Thank you for being so patient. If you are interested in helping with the tornado cleanup efforts, please call 931.245.2988.

December’s Formal Montgomery County Commission Meeting will take place Monday, December 11th at 6:00pm as scheduled.

