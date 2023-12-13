Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides Tornado Relief

Clarksville, TN – Alongside other city departments, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is providing disaster relief to the citizens affected by the tornado this past Saturday.

Clarksville Recreation Centers

All three City of Clarksville recreation centers are open, and hot showers are available free of charge. The recreation centers also serve as indoor facilities for children to be active while out of school.

Burt-Cobb Recreation Center (1011 Franklin Street) and Crow Recreation Center (211 Richview Road) are open 10:00am to 8:00pm Monday – Thursday, 11:00am to 6:00pm on Friday, 9:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, and closed on Sundays.

Kleeman Recreation Center (166 Cunningham Lane) is open 7:45am to 8:00pm Monday – Friday, 9:00am to 3:00pm Saturday, and closed on Sundays.

Rec Rover

Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Rec Rover, a mobile recreation vehicle, will provide fun activities at various locations. It will be set up on Wednesday, December 13th at Northeast High School at 10:00am and 2:00pm. Follow Clarksville Parks and Recreation on social media for other dates and locations.

Christmas on the Cumberland

Christmas on the Cumberland, the light display located at McGregor Park, (640 North Riverside Drive) will remain open during its normal hours. The event provides an opportunity for families to celebrate the holiday season and offers a sense of normalcy during this trying time.

Open through January 2nd, 2024

5:00pm-10:00pm – Sunday-Thursday

5:00pm-11:00pm – Friday-Saturday

Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said these efforts are just beginning.

“The road to recovery from this disaster will be long, but our department is doing all we can to pivot our services and provide for those who have lost so much.”

In addition, Clarksville Parks and Recreation grounds and maintenance crews have teamed up with the City of Clarksville Street Department and Gas, Water, and Sewer Departments to aid in debris removal.

For more information about tornado relief efforts, please visit clarksvilletn.gov for a complete listing of shelters, volunteer opportunities, supplies, and other community services. Those needing additional resources may also reach out to Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services at community@cityofclarksville.com or 931.648.6133.

Visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com for more information about recreation centers and other programs and events happening around the City of Clarksville.

