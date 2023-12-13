51.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Basketball to hold Kid's Day at F&M...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball to hold Kid’s Day at F&M Bank Arena

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball's Kid's Day. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will host a “Kid’s Day” on Thursday, December 14th at 11:00am when they play Fisk at F&M Bank Arena. 

Those seeking a fun day during these tough times can come and enjoy not just a women’s basketball game, but dance cams, TikTok music, a balloon artist, and a great atmosphere. Kids ages 12-and-under get free admission to the game, and their parents get in for just $5.00.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. Doors at F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville open at 10:00am for the 11:00am game.

Tickets

Toy donations will be taken for Toys for Tots of Clarksville at the arena for the Fisk game and for Saturday’s game against Bryan.

Previous article
Spring Creek Baptist Church opened as second shelter for those affected by Tornadoes
Next article
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides Tornado Relief
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online