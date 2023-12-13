Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball to hold Kid’s Day at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will host a “Kid’s Day” on Thursday, December 14th at 11:00am when they play Fisk at F&M Bank Arena.

Those seeking a fun day during these tough times can come and enjoy not just a women’s basketball game, but dance cams, TikTok music, a balloon artist, and a great atmosphere. Kids ages 12-and-under get free admission to the game, and their parents get in for just $5.00.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. Doors at F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville open at 10:00am for the 11:00am game.

Tickets

Toy donations will be taken for Toys for Tots of Clarksville at the arena for the Fisk game and for Saturday’s game against Bryan.