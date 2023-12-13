31.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
HomeNewsSpring Creek Baptist Church opened as second shelter for those affected by...
News

Spring Creek Baptist Church opened as second shelter for those affected by Tornadoes

News Staff
By News Staff
Spring Creek Baptist Church
Spring Creek Baptist Church

Spring Creek Baptist ChurchClarksville, TN – Spring Creek Baptist Church at 2760 Trenton Road opened as a second shelter location for those impacted by the tornadoes. The church is open from 8:00am until 5:00pm beginning today. Showers are open and available.

Breakfast and lunch will be served each day. Pets are not permitted. Updated information about the added shelter will be posted as it becomes available. Donations are welcome.

Northeast High School at 2701 Trenton Road is open 24 hours for those impacted by the tornadoes.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to serve meals for those in need today, tomorrow
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online