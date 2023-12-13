Spring Creek Baptist Church opened as second shelter for those affected by Tornadoes

Clarksville, TN – Spring Creek Baptist Church at 2760 Trenton Road opened as a second shelter location for those impacted by the tornadoes. The church is open from 8:00am until 5:00pm beginning today. Showers are open and available.

Breakfast and lunch will be served each day. Pets are not permitted. Updated information about the added shelter will be posted as it becomes available. Donations are welcome.

Northeast High School at 2701 Trenton Road is open 24 hours for those impacted by the tornadoes.