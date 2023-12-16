Clarksville Police Department is looking for runaway juvenile Jeremiah Mussell

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Jeremiah Mussell (white male). He was last seen on December 14th around 9:00pm.

Jeremiah is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has dirty blonde hair, and brown eyes. Jeremiah also goes by the name Jeremiah Burnham. See attached photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.