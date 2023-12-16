APSU Men’s Basketball loses at Western Kentucky, 65-64

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team came one shot shy of erasing a 13-point Western Kentucky advantage with nine minutes to play, but a last-second attempt was blocked at the buzzer, and the Governors dropped a 65-64 decision to the Hilltoppers, Saturday, at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Dezi Jones led Austin Peay (6-7) and finished tied for a game-high 16 points, as DeMarcus Sharp finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points while leading the game with nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Western Kentucky (9-3) led the game wire-to-wire and held a 13-point advantage just before the penultimate media timeout of the second half, but a 20-8 run by the APSU Govs proved to be one basket shy of securing the Govs’ seventh win of nonconference play.

Defense reigning superior out the gate, as both teams were held without a make from the field on their first five attempts of the afternoon. The Hilltoppers broke the ice on a dunk with 17:39 remaining to open the game, which was later answered by a Daniel Loos layup a minute later.

Despite another five-straight WKU misses – and the APSU Govs splitting their next 10 attempts – Western Kentucky regained the lead after back-to-back three-pointers put it up 12-6 following a Hansel Enmanuel layup to tie the two former Ohio Valley Conference foes at six.

After checking in for the first time this season, Jordan Wilmore scored his first points as a Governor on a hook shot to cut APSU’s deficit to four, but WKU again had an answer, and led 22-10 following a 9-2 run.

Jones’ first of three triples on the night, followed by a Sai Witt old-fashioned three-point play brought the APSU Govs back within double digits at 25-16 with 6:33 remaining. From there, the two teams exchanged baskets before a Dez White three and Sharp mid-range jumper made it a five-point game with less than 30 seconds to play in the half.

Western Kentucky’s Enoch Kalambay was fouled just before the halftime buzzer and made both of his attempts from the line to give the Hilltoppers a 35-28 advantage at the break.

Sharp tied for a game-high eight points and five rebounds as Austin Peay State University and Western Kentucky shot 44.4 and 44.8 percent from the field, respectively, through the opening 20 minutes of play.

The APSU Govs cut their deficit to four after answering an early WKU score with a 7-1 run, but WKU would lead by a then-game-high 11 points at 52-41 with 11:40 left in regulation. That double-digit lead was then extended to 13 twice, with the final coming at 57-44 at the 8:40 mark.

Another hook shot by Wilmore, followed by a White three brought the Govs within eight. Following White’s long-range make, Dezi Jones scored seven-straight APSU points courtesy of a 3-for-3 trip to the line and back-to-back inside-the-arc jumpers.

Now trailing by three with 5:46 remaining, the Hilltoppers made two free throws over the next 54 seconds. But a Sharp mid-range make, and Jones three tied the two teams at 61 with 4:09 remaining.

A pair of two-pointers by WKU was followed by a Ja’Monta Black three-pointer with 1:37 remaining– his first of the game – but proved to be the final score by either team, as Sharp’s game-winner was blocked at the horn, resulting in the second-straight one-point Western Kentucky victory.

The Difference

Transition offense. Western Kentucky outscored Austin Peay State University 14-1 in fast-break points.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University had a three-game winning streak come to a close in Saturday’s loss to the Hilltoppers.

APSU fell to 44-14 all-time against WKU and 27-5 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. They also suffered their 12th straight loss to WKU.

Dezi Jones led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the first time this season with 16 points.

DeMarcus Sharp led Austin Peay State University in rebounds for the ninth time this season with nine.

Sharp also paced the APSU Govs in assists for the 11th time in 2023 with six.

Jordan Wilmore and Isaac Haney made their first appearances of the season for Austin Peay State University.

Wilmore scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in his APSU debut, while also leading the team with a plus-eight plus-minus.

APSU turned the ball over nine times against WKU, marking the third-straight time and fifth time this season of giving the ball away less than 10 times.

Austin Peay State University fell to 1-7 when scoring less than 69 points and 3-7 when allowing more than 60 points.

