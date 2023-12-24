Notes of Interest, Clarksville Music Scene for December, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Hello and welcome to my regular music and entertainment column.

As we transition into the Winter months, outdoor live music has finished for the season. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t places to see in-person music still.

The Revel House in Clarksville consistently puts on live shows on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year, as does Wicked Good Sandwiches occasionally. Many sports bars and breweries feature live weekend music, and the offerings to hear local artists are increasing.

The Skyline 500 Lounge at the top of Shelby’s Trio is having live acts on Thursdays. There’s a new place on South Riverside Drive called Clarksville’s Third Base that will be offering musical fare.

Dock 17, Beachaven Downtown, and The Vine on Franklin also all have music nights.

In future issues, I’ll write more in-depth stories about local bands, artists, and venues that offer you a chance to see our town’s great talent. In the meantime, if you want to find out what’s on tap for any given weekend, you are welcome to look up and join my weekly entertainment group blog on Facebook. Just search for Rick’s Party Planner and click the join button. Posts are usually made by mid-afternoon each Friday.

Until next time, Happy Listening!

Rick Glass