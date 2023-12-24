Tennessee Titans most recent match ups against Seattle Seahawks

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks have met 18 times during the regular season and postseason. The Seahawks lead the series 10-8, although the Titans have won the lone playoff game between the clubs.

Seattle took five consecutive meetings from 1994 to 2005. Since then, the Titans won three of the last four. Each of the past nine meetings have been decided by seven points or less.

The Seahawks visited Nissan Stadium most recently on September 24th, 2017. The Titans used 115 rushing yards by DeMarco Murray and two touchdown passes by Marcus Mariota to pull out a 33-27 win. Murray picked up 75 of his rushing yards on a touchdown run.

The Titans and Seahawks last met at Lumen Field on September 19th, 2021. The Titans scored the final 17 points of the game to stun the Seahawks 33-30 in overtime. Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and scored three second-half touchdowns, and Ryan Tannehill passed for 347 yards. Randy Bullock’s 36-yard field goal in overtime provided the winning margin.

In a memorable 2009 season finale at Lumen Field (January 3rd, 2010), Titans running back Chris Johnson became the sixth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season, and he also set a new NFL record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage in a season. His final carry of the day resulted in a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Titans a 17-13 win.

The Seahawks began playing as an NFC West expansion team in 1976. One season later, they were moved to the AFC West and played the then-Houston Oilers for the first time. The Oilers won the initial meeting (November 20th) by a 22-10 final score.

In a 1987 Wild Card Playoff game, the Oilers defeated the Seahawks at the Astrodome 23-20 in overtime. It was the Oilers’ first playoff victory since the 1979 season.

The Seahawks migrated from the AFC West to the NFC West to begin the 2002 season, when the league was realigned to eight four-team divisions. The same year Lumen Field opened. Prior to that the Seahawks played their home games at the Kingdome.

Most Recent Games

2009 Week 17 • Jan. 3, 2010 • TITANS 17 at Seahawks 13

Chris Johnson scores both of Tennessee’s touchdowns and rushes for 134 yards, making him the sixth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season.

Titans defense holds the Seahawks to only 16 first downs and one touchdown and sacks Matt Hasselbeck three times. With the victory, the Titans went 8-2 in their last 10 games, becoming the first team in NFL history to finish with a .500 record after an 0-6 start.

2013 Week 6 • Oct. 13, 2013 • Titans 13 at SEAHAWKS 20

The Seattle Seahawks score 13 unanswered points in the second half after the Tennessee Titans take a 10-7 halftime lead. Marshawn Lynch rushes for two touchdowns, while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson goes 23-of-31 for 257 yards and adds 61 rushing yards.

After a botched field goal by the Seahawks, Jason McCourty returns a fumble 77 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half. Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at quarterback for the second consecutive week with Jake Locker out with hip and knee injuries.

2017 Week 3 • Sept. 24, 2017 • Seahawks 27 at TITANS 33

The Tennessee Titans score 24 points in the second half, including 21 in the third quarter. Marcus Mariota completes touchdown passes to Rishard Matthews (55 yards) and Jonnu Smith (24 yards).

DeMarco Murray rushes for 115 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and the team totals 195 yards on the ground. Ryan Succop makes all five field goal attempts. Seattle’s Russell Wilson passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

2021 Week 2 • Sept. 19, 2021 • TITANS 33 at Seahawks 30 (OT)

Randy Bullock’s 36-yard field goal in overtime caps a Titans comeback. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 24-9 lead at halftime and a 30-16 lead in the fourth quarter, after which the Titans score the game’s final 17 points.

Derrick Henry totals 35 rushing attempts for 182 yards and three touchdowns and adds 55 yards on six receptions. In his second game with the Titans, Julio Jones catches six passes for 128 yards. Russell Wilson completes three passes of 50-plus yards, including 68- and 63-yard touchdowns.