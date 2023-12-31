2023 Year In Review: Marsha Blackburn Champions More Tennessee Priorities In U.S. Senate

Nashville, TN – In 2023, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) worked across the aisle to advance key legislative priorities and served the needs of constituents in every corner of the Volunteer State.
Serving Tennesseans
- Over 4,800 casework issues completed on behalf of constituents
- Over 100 individuals, families, and groups assisted in Israel;
- Over 20,000 calls answered;
- Over 290,000 mail requests answered;
- Over 225,000 Tennesseans reached in tele-town halls held across West, Middle, and East Tennessee; and
- Completed her fifth annual 95 county tour, working with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families to strengthen Tennessee communities.
Topline Accomplishments
In 2023, Senator Blackburn worked to:
- Crack down on online child sexual exploitation with the Senate passage of her bipartisan REPORT Act;
- Reduce the U.S. reliance on Communist China for critical semiconductor manufacturing with the Senate’s passage of the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act.
- Protect children online with the Commerce Committee’s passage of the widely-supported, bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act;
- Cut prescription drug costs for seniors at the pharmacy counter with the Finance Committee’s passage of her bipartisan legislation to put patients before profit-driven pharmacy middlemen;
- Permanently freeze the $6 billion ransom payment to Iran with the unanimous Senate passage of her call to action for President Biden;
- Condemn antisemitism on college campuses with the Senate’s unanimous passage of her bipartisan resolution;
- Strengthen U.S.-Israel economic ties with the Senate’s approval of her bipartisan resolution to support trade and investment between the two countries;
- Halt federal funds for drones produced in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba with her Senate-passed bipartisan measure; and
- Support female veterans with a bipartisan measure, included in the Senate-passed version of the annual national defense bill, that allocates $10 million toward mobile mammography services.
