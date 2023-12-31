2023 Year In Review: Marsha Blackburn Champions More Tennessee Priorities In U.S. Senate

Nashville, TN – In 2023, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) worked across the aisle to advance key legislative priorities and served the needs of constituents in every corner of the Volunteer State.

Serving Tennesseans

Over 4,800 casework issues completed on behalf of constituents

Over 100 individuals, families, and groups assisted in Israel;

Over 20,000 calls answered;

Over 290,000 mail requests answered;

Over 225,000 Tennesseans reached in tele-town halls held across West, Middle, and East Tennessee; and

Completed her fifth annual 95 county tour, working with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families to strengthen Tennessee communities.

Topline Accomplishments

In 2023, Senator Blackburn worked to:

Halt federal funds for drones produced in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba with her Senate-passed bipartisan measure; and

Support female veterans with a bipartisan measure, included in the Senate-passed version of the annual national defense bill, that allocates $10 million toward mobile mammography services.

