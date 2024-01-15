12.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 15, 2024
Austin Peay State University Campus will be Closed Tuesday due to Inclement Weather

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather throughout the region, all in-person classes at Austin Peay State University are canceled for January 16th, 2024. Online classes will continue as usual. The University will shift to remote operations.

Students must check their D2L course sites for details on makeup assignments or contact the instructor for more information.

Inclement weather-essential employees should report as usual. Only essential personnel are required to report to campus. Employees should contact their supervisors for remote work assignments.

Residence Life and Dining Services will be open for on-campus dining. For updates about on-campus dining, visit apsu.edu/dining.

Updates will be deployed through text, email, Guardian, Twitter, Facebook and the University’s website.

Recorded updates will be posted on the university’s main phone line at 931.221.7011.

University officials are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as possible.

