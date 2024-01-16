Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Chill Advisory until Wednesday, January 17th

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service’s Wind Chill Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee remains in effect until Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, at 10:00am.

Very cold wind chills are possible. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero are expected.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you call from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.