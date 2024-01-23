Ausitn Peay State University Govs Give Back After December Tornado

Clarksville, TN – Following December’s tornado that impacted the Clarksville community, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department and student-athletes joined the university’s efforts to support its community.

Those efforts included a multitude of Governors’ student-athletes, coaches, and administrative staff members putting boots on the ground in the heavily impacted North Clarksville area. During the days after the storm, they helped clear storm debris, delivered meals to homes, or worked with emergency relief shelters and programs in an effort to provide relief and comfort to the Clarksville community. Austin Peay State University provided over 500 man-hours of support in the days after the tornado.

“While our student-athletes excel on the field and court, their commitment to providing their time to help our community heal after a tragedy is truly commendable,” said Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “In the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that hit Clarksville in early December, their unwavering dedication shone brightly.”

“They embody the spirit of resilience and community, showcasing that our athletes are not just competitors but compassionate contributors to the well-being of our neighbors and demonstrating their commitment to truly being ‘Clarksville’s Hometown Team’ by joining our neighbors in rebuilding our community. I am incredibly proud of their efforts,” Harrison stated.

“Our recent involvement in supporting the Clarksville community following the tornadoes has been an eye-opening and uplifting experience for me,” said APSU’s head softball coach, Kassie Stanfill. “Seeing our student-athletes actively engaging in selfless service was a transformative moment. I feel immense pride in coaching these resilient and compassionate women. Most importantly, this experience has reignited my faith in humanity, highlighting the genuine love and support that people are ready to extend to their neighbors during challenging times.”

In addition, Austin Peay State University’s athletics department utilized its platforms to rally support from the larger community. The department allowed fans to support relief efforts through its December basketball games.

Austin Peay State University hosted a canned food drive, provided free admission to a women’s basketball game, and hosted a toy drive all in the days after the tornado. The Governors also worked with the Atlantic Sun Conference to bring awareness of how to assist the Clarksville community through all the conference’s basketball games broadcast on ESPN+.

Austin Peay State University’s athletics department also took time during Austin Peay State University’s January 20th basketball doubleheader to recognize those community leaders who helped organize efforts to assist the Clarksville community during the weeks following the storm. APSU athletics recognized Mayer Marks of LifePoint Church, Anthony Daley of Mosaic Church, and Debbie Field of YAIPak Outreach during Saturday’s doubleheader.