Clarksville Police Department responds to Two Vehicle Crash I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker 8

Clarksville Police on Interstate 24 working a two vehicle crash that occurred this morning.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene of a wreck with injuries involving a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer. The crash occurred at approximately 9:48am, and the eastbound lanes of I-24 were completely shut down at MM8.

Motorists are able to take the Exit 8 offramp and then proceed across Rossview Road and back onto I-24 East, but traffic is moving slowly. Motorists traveling eastbound on I-24 are advised to find an alternate route or expect to be delayed.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene and working on the crash and the status of the injuries is unknown at this time however, both occupants of the vehicle are going to be flown to Nashville by life flight helicopter.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency and the Clarksville Police Department will refer all further inquiries to that agency.

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

